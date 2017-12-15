Azerbaijan’s delegation takes part in ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held the 10th ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2017) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the press service of State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan reported Dec. 15.

In total, 426 delegates from 66 states and one international organization took part in the event. During five days, 456 negotiations and meetings were held, 420 bilateral documents were signed and initialed, Trend reports.

The delegation of Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Administration, headed by Director of the Administration Arif Mammadov, held talks with the civil aviation delegations of 15 countries. Texts of intergovernmental air service deals were agreed upon with delegations of Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, Thailand and the Seychelless.

Negotiations on operation of air transport were held with delegations representing Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

From the Azerbaijani side, an official of the Foreign Ministry also took part in the negotiations.

News.Az

