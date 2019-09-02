Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister: Issuing subsidies under new rules a serious mechanism to achieve transparency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issuance of subsidies to farmers under the new rules since 2020 is a very serious mechanism for ensuring transparency, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of

According to him, every farmer in the E-Agriculture system will have to provide all the information about the products that the farmer grows.

"After all indicators are displayed in the system, a plastic card will be issued to the farmer. The main executive body in the field of subsidies is the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Ministry of Agriculture. Trainers are currently being prepared to train farmers. The Council of Agricultural Subsidies was created to determine the rules for subsidies in the country. As a result of lengthy discussions, the council determined the appropriate seeding ratios," Guliyev said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the "Rules for subsidizing agricultural production" on June 27. According to the decision, sowing coefficients were determined for various types of crop production for the provision of subsidies to farmers.

News.Az

