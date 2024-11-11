Azerbaijan’s ecology minister named COP29 president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, has been elected to lead the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The announcement was made by COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, News.Az reports.During the conference, Al Jaber officially handed over the session's leadership to Babayev, who expressed his pleasure at hosting the event in Baku, welcoming all attendees to the city.

