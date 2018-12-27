Azerbaijan’s economic success appreciated by authoritative organizations - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economic success achieved by Azerbaijan in 2018 has been appreciated by authoritative international organizations, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“Azerbaijan’s targeted foreign policy in international, regional and bilateral formats also continued in 2018,” the Ministry's message said.

“The promotion of the country's economic potential abroad, the promotion and expansion of export, increasing the competitiveness of goods and services produced in the country, and attracting modern technologies used in foreign countries to Azerbaijan were the main directions of foreign economic cooperation,” the message said.

Thus, according to the report of one of the most authoritative economic forums of the world - the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azerbaijan ranked 35th in the world on the competitiveness index.

Fifteen intergovernmental commissions, including the governments of Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Austria, Morocco, Israel, Vietnam, India, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Belarus, Serbia, Romania, Russia, were held to develop bilateral trade and economic relations.

The first meeting of the joint working group on trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was also held. The business forums were held with China, Iran, Austria, Pakistan, Switzerland, Italy, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Serbia.

Azerbaijan’s trade houses began to work in China, Poland, Ukraine and Latvia.

Azerbaijan was elected a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for 2018-2020 during the 62nd session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on December 17-21, 2018.

During the conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on October 26-November 17, 2018, Azerbaijan was again elected a member of the ITU Council for 2019-2022.

News.Az

News.Az