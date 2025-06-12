Azerbaijan’s energy minister promotes green agenda during Brussels visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took part in the 10th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Brussels, Belgium.

During the panel discussions and ministerial roundtable, Minister Shahbazov shared insights into Azerbaijan’s energy efficiency policy, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

He emphasized that renewable energy and energy efficiency are strategic priorities for Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development and its modern energy agenda. Shahbazov noted that an energy efficiency model is being implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, which have been designated as a “green energy zone” by President Ilham Aliyev.

By 2030, Azerbaijan plans to construct 90 renewable energy stations with a total capacity of 1.6 GW. These facilities are expected to save up to 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2 million tons, the minister stated.

Minister Shahbazov also highlighted plans to develop green energy interconnectors aimed at positioning Azerbaijan as a key green energy supplier in Europe’s energy transition, connecting the Caspian Basin, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe.

The conference concluded with the adoption of a Joint Statement, which underscored the critical role of energy efficiency in the global energy transition and called for robust national and international efforts to advance progress in this field.

News.Az