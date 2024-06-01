News.az
News
International Energy Agency
Tag:
International Energy Agency
IEA sees global coal demand edging lower by 2030
17 Dec 2025-14:47
Azerbaijan’s energy minister promotes green agenda during Brussels visit
12 Jun 2025-20:26
Critical mineral demand to triple by 2040 as clean energy rises: IEA
17 Apr 2025-13:32
Energy demand rises as renewables see significant growth
25 Mar 2025-16:59
Azerbaijani president receives IEA executive director
13 Mar 2025-17:35
IEA forecasts unprecedented surge in global electricity demand
14 Feb 2025-11:09
COP29 Presidency and IEA issue joint call to action for energy transition
12 Nov 2024-20:43
OPEC+ spare production capacity exceeds 5 mbd in September - IEA
15 Oct 2024-19:59
Azerbaijan’s president, IEA chief hail effective cooperation
03 Jun 2024-11:45
Azerbaijan becomes Europe's fifth largest gas supplier amid Russian cut-offs - ANALYSIS
15 Apr 2024-06:00
