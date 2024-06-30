Azerbaijan’s energy minister visits Italy to attend green energy congress
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has embarked on a visit to Milan, Italy.Minister Shahbazov will take part in the Green Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition to be held in Milan on July 1-3, the Energy Ministry’s told News.Az.
As part of the event, the minister is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "Climate Rights of Emerging Economies: Insights into Azerbaijan's National Energy Strategy Ahead of COP29," participate in panel discussions on continuous ınternational actions on energy transition, and also hold bilateral meetings.
The Green Energy Transition Congress is a platform where participants from various countries, organizations, and companies come together to discuss accelerating the energy transition.