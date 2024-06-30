Azerbaijan’s energy minister visits Italy to attend green energy congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has embarked on a visit to Milan, Italy.

Minister Shahbazov will take part in the Green Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition to be held in Milan on July 1-3, the Energy Ministry’s told News.Az.As part of the event, the minister is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "Climate Rights of Emerging Economies: Insights into Azerbaijan's National Energy Strategy Ahead of COP29," participate in panel discussions on continuous ınternational actions on energy transition, and also hold bilateral meetings.The Green Energy Transition Congress is a platform where participants from various countries, organizations, and companies come together to discuss accelerating the energy transition.

