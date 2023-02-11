Azerbaijan’s experienced military medics continue working in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army sent to Türkiye in accordance with instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, continue their activities in Kahramanmaras, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In coordination with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, Azerbaijani military doctors successfully performed the next 8 surgeries and provided ambulatory care to 62 injured people.

Totally 25 surgeries were performed by the experienced medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, and 196 people affected by the earthquake were examined and given outpatient assistance.

Azerbaijani military medical personnel continues working with high professionalism in the fraternal country to provide medical aid to the injured in the earthquake, for their quick recovery and return to normal life.

News.Az