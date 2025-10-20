Azerbaijan’s first vice-president meets Vatican officials to strengthen ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Pope Leo XIV during her official visit to the Vatican on October 17, 2025, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy, News.Az reports, citing local media.

She expressed gratitude for the reception and highlighted the significant development of ties between the two entities in recent years.

Discussions focused on the Catholic Church’s activities in Azerbaijan and the planned construction of a second Catholic church in the country. Pope Leo XIV emphasized that this collaboration significantly contributes to interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

In a separate meeting, First Vice-President Aliyeva and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, underscored the dynamic expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

Cardinal Parolin commended the construction of the second Catholic church in Baku as a commendable development and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for this initiative, noting it as a manifestation of the country's respect for all religions. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States on August 8, 2025, and the initialing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reaffirming the Vatican’s support for peace in the region.

During her visit, First Vice-President Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of a project to restore the Catacombs of Commodilla, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and reviewed the restoration work carried out.

She also met with Cardinal James Harvey, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, to review the progress of restoration work at the Basilica, also supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Additionally, First Vice-President Aliyeva visited Bambino Gesù, Europe’s largest pediatric hospital, familiarizing herself with the hospital’s molecular genetics and clinical diagnostics laboratories.

She held a meeting with Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, and participated in a tree planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens.

Her itinerary also included inspecting restoration work at Saint Peter’s Basilica, visiting the Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive, and attending the official opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani embassy’s administrative office in the Holy See, alongside Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

