Azerbaijan's foreign debt declines by more than $212mln, says finance ministry

Azerbaijan's foreign debt declines by more than $212mln, says finance ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of December 31, 2023, Azerbaijan’s foreign debt amounted to USD 6.480.7 billion (AZN 11.017.2 billion), which is 9% of the country’s GDP.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the amount of foreign debt of Azerbaijan decreased by 212.5 million US dollars (AZN 361.2mln) or by 3.2% in absolute terms, compared to the indicator as of January 1, 2023.

News.Az