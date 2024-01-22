Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's foreign debt declines by more than $212mln, says finance ministry

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's foreign debt declines by more than $212mln, says finance ministry

As of December 31, 2023, Azerbaijan’s foreign debt amounted to USD 6.480.7 billion (AZN 11.017.2 billion), which is 9% of the country’s GDP.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the amount of foreign debt of Azerbaijan decreased by 212.5 million US dollars (AZN 361.2mln) or by 3.2% in absolute terms, compared to the indicator as of January 1, 2023.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      