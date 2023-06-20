Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister attends Caspian Connectivity Conference in London

As part of his working visit to the UK, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday took part in the Caspian Connectivity Conference in London, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat delivered a speech at the conference.

The conference was organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

Similar news

Latest News

Archive

