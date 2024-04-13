Azerbaijan’s foreign minister briefs Tajik counterpart on preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his working visit to Belarus, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Friday, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the historical, cultural, and religious ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan as the foundation of their friendly relations.

The ministers highlighted the extensive potential for further deepening the expanded partnership developed in recent years.

Bayramov underscored Azerbaijan's significant emphasis on relations with fraternal and friendly Central Asian countries. He also noted the importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation, at the invitation of Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, in the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe on September 14th, 2023.

Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan's intention to elevate relations with Central Asian states, with which Azerbaijan shares common historical, religious, and cultural bonds, to a qualitatively new level. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the intensity observed in mutual visits between the two countries and continuing and developing cooperation in international and regional organizations, as well as bilateral political consultations.

The ministers also stressed the importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in developing economic ties between the two countries.

They highlighted the significant potential for the development of relations in trade, industry, agriculture, investments, ICT, transport, and other spheres.

They discussed studying ways to develop mutual tourist ties and exploring opportunities for cooperation on joint tourist routes and the Middle Corridor, considering the rich tourist potential of both countries.

Additionally, they reviewed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and assessed opportunities for cooperation within this process.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.





