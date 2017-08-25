Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported more than 3.34 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in 1H17, as compared to 3.25 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2016, said a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) Aug. 25.

In 2016, Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, as compared to 6.17 billion cubic meters in 2015, according to Trend.

According to the report, Turkey imported 27.78 billion cubic meters of gas in January-June 2017, some 22.27 billion cubic meters of which were imported via pipelines, and 5.51 billion cubic meters accounted for the LNG (liquefied natural gas) import.

Azerbaijan’s share in total volume of gas imported by Turkey stood at 12 percent in January-June 2017.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Turkey has a contract for the annual purchase of 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan’s offshore Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

News.Az

News.Az