Azerbaijan’s GDP expected to hit record high by year-end: Minister

By the end of 2022, Azerbaijan's GDP is expected to reach 130 billion manat ($76.4 billion), the record high in the country’s history, the country’s minister of economy said on Thursday.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov made the remarks at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship. The meeting featured discussions on the bill on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, News.Az reports.

He noted that the share of the non-oil industry in the GDP is growing in Azerbaijan, and tax revenues and fees for compulsory state social insurance have also increased.

Jabbarov added that this year the Azerbaijani government implemented anti-inflationary measures.

