Azerbaijan’s green energy development in spotlight of Romanian media

Romania’s top news portal, "Stiri pe surse," featured an article on the advancements in green energy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Azertag .

The article underlines that Azerbaijan intends to implement an environmental revolution by investing in renewable energy solutions to reduce its dependence on traditional fuels.The aim is to increase the share of renewable energy in total electricity production to 30 percent by 2030 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and by 40 percent by 2050 compared with 1990.“Karabakh, East Zangezur and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been identified as priority regions for green energy development. 2024 has been declared as the "Green World Solidarity Year", underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to combating global climate change and contributing to the promotion of a cleaner environment,” the article emphasized.

