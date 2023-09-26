Azerbaijan’s Guba named agricultural capital of Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Guba has been declared the cultural capital of the Organization of Turkic States.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov at a press conference held following the 2nd Agro Business Forum of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Until the next forum, the cultural capital of the Organization of Turkic States will remain the city of Guba. The next meeting will take place in Kazakhstan,” he added.

News.Az