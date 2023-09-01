Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid convoy for Karabakh’s Armenian residents still awaiting passage to Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A convoy with 40 tons of flour products sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society for the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan’s Karabagh region, which left Baku, is waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the third day in a row.

Two TIR trucks with 40 tons of flour have been waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for three days, News.Az reports.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society, who are in the area, presented Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan with a quality certificate for 40 tons of food aid sent from Baku.

In connection with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Khankendi, the employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society held talks with the Russian peacekeepers and are waiting for their response.

This once again proves that Armenia and the separatist regime created and supported by it in the Karabagh region of Azerbaijan are purposefully creating artificial obstacles to the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

News.Az