Azerbaijan's income from gas exports increased
- 12 Jul 2018 10:11
- Economics
In January-June, Azerbaijan exported 3,101,025.02 cubic meters of natural gas.
According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), the cost of these volumes of natural gas amounted to $570,337.12.
During the reporting period, natural gas export fell by 2.5% year-on-year, the cost increased by 8.03%.
The export of natural gas amounted to 6.58% of total exports for January-July 2018.
News.Az