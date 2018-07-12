Azerbaijan's income from gas exports increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-June, Azerbaijan exported 3,101,025.02 cubic meters of natural gas.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), the cost of these volumes of natural gas amounted to $570,337.12.

During the reporting period, natural gas export fell by 2.5% year-on-year, the cost increased by 8.03%.

The export of natural gas amounted to 6.58% of total exports for January-July 2018.

News.Az

