Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry denies rumors on outdoor mask mandate

The disseminated information that wearing medical masks in the open air in Azerbaijan will be compulsory is false, Police Major Elshad Hajiyev, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Monday.

"So far, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has not made such a decision. Therefore, this information is false," added Hajiyev.


