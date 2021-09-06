Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry denies rumors on outdoor mask mandate
- 06 Sep 2021 17:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164832
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-interior-ministry-denies-rumors-on-outdoor-mask-mandate Copied
The disseminated information that wearing medical masks in the open air in Azerbaijan will be compulsory is false, Police Major Elshad Hajiyev, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Monday.
"So far, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has not made such a decision. Therefore, this information is false," added Hajiyev.