Azerbaijan's junior team wins bronze medal at 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

The junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises with a score of 31.200 points won a bronze medal in the five-ball program at the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, News.az reports.

Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova represented the team.

The Bulgarian team won the gold medal witg 32.100 points, while the silver medal was took by the Israeli team (31.900 points).

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

On the first day of the championship, junior teams perform in group exercises, which demonstrate programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

News.Az