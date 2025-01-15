Azerbaijan’s liberated territories welcome back 135 more residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of the Great Return State Program is underway.

On Wednesday, 28 families, including 135 individuals, were relocated to the liberated cities of Shusha and Khojaly, as well as the liberated village of Ballija in Khojaly district, News.Az reports.Around 30,000 people now live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, as well as employees working on restoration and construction projects. The population also consists of workers from local state institutions and specialists employed in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az