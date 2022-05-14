Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Armenian Aronian at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022 Round 9
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will lock horns with Armenian Levon Aronian on Day 9 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania, News.az reports.
The tournament features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.
Azerbaijan’s Mammadyarov became the winner of Superbet Chess Classic 2021 tournament in Romania’s capital city of Bucharest.