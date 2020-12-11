News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Shahriyar Mammadyarov
Tag:
Shahriyar Mammadyarov
Azerbaijani grandmaster Mammadyarov beats Carlsen in Aimchess Rapid R1
15 Oct 2022-08:09
Azerbaijan’s Mammadyarov among world’s TOP 10 grandmasters
01 Aug 2022-09:30
Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Armenian Aronian at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022 Round 9
14 May 2022-10:16
Azerbaijani grandmaster wins Superbet Chess Classic tournament in Romania
14 Jun 2021-19:44
Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 8th in FIDE ratings
02 Jan 2021-11:12
Azerbaijani grandmaster Mammadyarov wins Titled Tuesday tournament
25 Dec 2020-16:55
Azerbaijani grandmaster Mammadyarov to compete at int’l tournament
11 Dec 2020-15:17
Latest News
India defends antitrust law in Apple penalty case
Etihad Airways to launch Abu Dhabi-Baku direct flights
New Volvo EV SUV promises up to 810 km per charge
What 2025 revealed about Azerbaijan’s diplomatic strategy
WWII heroine from Azerbaijan turns 100
4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Cloverdale and Santa Rosa
Russian boats disabled in Kherson, sabotage suspected
Sri Lanka issues storm, heavy rain warning
UK house price growth slows to weakest since March 2024
Spider venom drug enters trials for heart attacks
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31