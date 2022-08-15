Azerbaijan's MES involves helicopters to extinguish fires in Shabran and Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has disseminated information about fires that occurred in Shabran and Gabala, News.az reports citing MES.

In connection with the information, the fire protection units of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications were immediately involved on the site. The complexity of the terrain and the windy weather make firefighting difficult. Additional forces from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, including two helicopters of the Aviation detachment, as well as employees of the Forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, have been involved in both areas in order to speed up the firefighting operations and prevent the fires from spreading to a wider area. Currently, firefighting operations are underway.

News.Az