Azerbaijan's mobile field hospital renders medical services to over 3,000 quake survivors in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile field hospital of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, which was dispatched to Türkiye under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquake that struck the country on February 6, has so far served to 3,016 quake victims, including 655 children, the ministry told News.Az.

The mobile field hospital, equipped with all the necessary medicines, drugs and reagents, continues to provide examination, surgery, and treatment of seriously injured patients.

News.Az

News.Az