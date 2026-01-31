Azerbaijan’s mobile operators earn 1.3 billion manat in revenue
In 2025, the value of services provided in Azerbaijan’s information and communication sector reached 3.989 billion manat, according to the State Statistical Committee.
The figure represents an 8.7% increase compared to the previous year, News.Az reports, citing local media.
Households accounted for 69.2% of the services consumed, while 32.4% of the revenue, or 1.2909 billion manat, came from mobile telecommunications services.
By Ulviyya Salmanli