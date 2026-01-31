Azerbaijan’s mobile operators earn 1.3 billion manat in revenue

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, the value of services provided in Azerbaijan’s information and communication sector reached 3.989 billion manat, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The figure represents an 8.7% increase compared to the previous year, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Households accounted for 69.2% of the services consumed, while 32.4% of the revenue, or 1.2909 billion manat, came from mobile telecommunications services.

