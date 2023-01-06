Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's MoD dismisses claims of Armenian MoD

The statement of Armenia's Ministry of Defense claiming that the Azerbaijani Army units opened fire on the equipment, at 13:00 (GMT+4) on January 6, that was carrying out household work in the Chorakli settlement of the Khojavand district, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, is completely false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.az.


