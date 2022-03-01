Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Garrison Troops hold special tactical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In keeping with the “Plan for the coordination of the Nakhchivan garrison troops for the 2022 academic year”, a special tactical exercise was held on the topic “Conducting combat operations in severe frosts,” the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Along with the special forces of the exclave Special Army and the State Security Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, rescue units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were also involved in the exercises.

News.Az





News.Az