Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 11.1 percent

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-October 2023, the non-oil exports of Azerbaijan exceeded $2.712.5 million, which is 11.1 percent more than in the same period of 2022, according to the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), News.az reports.

Azerbaijan’s non-oil products amounted to $278.2 million, which is 15.4 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

In 2022, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 12.3 percent year-on-year and amounted to $3.047.67 million.

News.Az