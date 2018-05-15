‘Azerbaijan’s pavilion at IMEX 2018 Frankfurt among the most well-organized’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Being one of the leading international business tourism exhibitions, the IMEX 2018 Frankfurt exhibition kicked off on May 15 and will continue until May 17. More than 3,500 suppliers from every sector of the worldwide meetings industry come together in Frankfurt each year. Azerbaijan Convention Bureau is successfully representing the country at IMEX 2018 exhibition in Frankfurt. Azerbaijan Convention Bureau, a leading innovator within the industry, has the mandate from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to implement the strategy for Meetings Industry development in the country. The Bureau acts as a national umbrella organization, which aims to strengthen the image of Azerbaijan as a world-class Meeting Destination, by providing valuable information and support services and presenting the interests of local meeting industries’ partners.

