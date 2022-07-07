Azerbaijan's positions were subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar: MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 7, in the evening, units of Armenian armed forces fired at positions of Azerbaijan's army located in the direction of Yukhary Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar region, from the positions located in Zarkend settlement of Basarkecher region of the state border with firearms of various calibers, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defence.

It was noted that as a result of the adequate countermeasures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the opposing side was silenced.

News.Az