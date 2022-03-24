Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's President congratulates his Greek counterpart

Azerbaijan's President congratulates his Greek counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Hellenic Republic Catherine Sakellaropulu, News.az reports.

The letter reads: 

"Dear Madame President,

I convey my sincere congratulations on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic.

I hope that we will put joint efforts for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Greece in line with interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and wish peace and prosperity to your people."

