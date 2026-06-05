Iranian army says it fired warning shots at US warships in Sea of Oman

Iranian army says it fired warning shots at US warships in Sea of Oman

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Iran’s military has said it fired warning missile and drone shots at US naval vessels it described as “intruding” in the Sea of Oman, claiming the ships subsequently fled the area.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army said its naval forces conducted “warning missile and drone fire” against US destroyers as part of ongoing maritime security operations, News.Az reports.

“As part of ongoing operations to counter maritime misconduct and interference, as well as the seizure of commercial and oil tankers by the terrorist US Navy, following warning launches of Qadir missiles and new Shahed Danayeh attack drones by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the US destroyers DDG-103 and DDG-87 left the Sea of Oman towards the Indian Ocean,” the statement said.

The army added that, following recent operations, additional US naval assets operating in the region had also been compelled to reposition.

It said vessels linked to what it described as a US strike group and naval command structure were responsible for “disruptions to regional maritime trade and security”, and claimed that the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli had also left the Sea of Oman.

The naval command warned that it would respond further if necessary, saying that although US vessels had moved further from Iranian missile range, longer-range systems could be deployed.

“The enemy must refrain from piracy and sabotage at sea,” the statement said, adding that Iran would “use longer-range missiles if required.”

News.Az