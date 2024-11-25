Azerbaijan’s president congratulates his Surinamese counterpart on national day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to congratulate his Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi on the occasion of the national holiday of this country.

The head of state extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President and people of Suriname saying, "Your visit to Baku to participate in COP29 holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijan-Suriname relations. I fondly recall our meeting held in the atmosphere of mutual trust and sincerity," News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. "We place great importance on our interstate relations and cooperation with Suriname. To further develop economic and trade relations, a delegation of Azerbaijani experts stands ready to visit your country," President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message."I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the bonds of friendship between our nations and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.”The Azerbaijani leader conveyed his best wishes to Chandrikapersad Santokhi and extended hopes for lasting prosperity and peace for the friendly people of Surname," the Azerbaijani leader added.

