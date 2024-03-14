Azerbaijan’s president meets with Albanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Bajram Begaj, the President of the Republic of Albania, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries, noting the role of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Albania and President Bajram Begaj’s official visit to Azerbaijan in strengthening bilateral ties. The presidents touched upon the importance of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's visit to Azerbaijan this March.

During the conversation, they mentioned the activity of the Southern Gas Corridor and the role of this project in ensuring energy security. The sides exchanged views on the issues of Azerbaijani investment in Albania.

The presidents praised the positive dynamism in the development of bilateral bonds.

During the conversation, they noted that the 11th Global Baku Forum serves to strengthen international cooperation.

News.Az