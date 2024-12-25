Azerbaijan’s president orders thorough investigation into plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The matter regarding the Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) plane crash must be thoroughly investigated, President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting on the plane crash.

“The AZAL airline plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, changed its course due to worsening weather conditions and began heading toward Aktau airport, where the crash occurred during landing,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports.President Aliyev further stated: “There are videos of the plane crash available in the media and on social networks, and everyone can watch them. However, the reasons for the crash are not yet known to us. There are various theories, but I believe it is premature to discuss them. The matter must be thoroughly investigated.”

