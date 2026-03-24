Lebanon orders Iranian envoy to leave country

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Lebanon has declared Mohammad Reza Sheibani, Iran’s ambassador-designate, persona non grata, ordering him to leave the country by Sunday.

The move was announced by the Lebanese government, which also summoned its own ambassador from Iran for consultations. Officials cited what they described as violations of diplomatic norms and established practices by Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Sheibani, who was appointed to the role in February, had not yet formally presented his credentials. He previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon in the 2000s.

The decision signals rising tensions between Beirut and Tehran, at a time of broader regional instability.

News.Az