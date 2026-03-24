Iran arrests 466 over online security violations

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Iranian police have arrested 466 people accused of online activities aimed at undermining national security, state media reported on Tuesday, marking one of the largest security operations since the start of the conflict involving Israel and the United States.

Authorities said the arrests were carried out following intelligence and technical monitoring, alleging that the individuals were linked to networks seeking to create internal instability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to official statements, those detained were accused of filming sensitive locations, sharing anti government content online or cooperating with what authorities described as “enemy” actors.

Iranian media reports indicate that more than 1,000 people have been arrested over the past month in similar operations, reflecting an intensified domestic security response amid ongoing regional tensions.

News.Az