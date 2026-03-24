UN to hold urgent debate on Iran’s Gulf attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate on Wednesday over Iran’s reported attacks on Gulf countries, following a request led by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Jordan.

According to a council statement, a group of countries is expected to present a draft resolution condemning what it describes as recent Iranian military actions targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across multiple states, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The draft resolution also refers to reported casualties and damage to infrastructure, though details remain limited and independent verification of specific incidents is ongoing.

The emergency session reflects growing international concern over escalating tensions in the Gulf region, with the UN forum expected to discuss potential responses and accountability measures.

News.Az