NASA Artemis II to send humans back to Moon

Scheduled to lift off as early as April 1, the mission will send four astronauts on a journey of more than half a million miles around the Moon and back, travelling farther from cthan any humans before, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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The crew will launch aboard NASA’s Space Launch System rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the most powerful rocket ever developed by the agency, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Artemis II is designed as a critical test mission, aiming to deepen understanding of the lunar environment while paving the way for future Moon landings and the long term goal of establishing a human presence on the lunar surface.

However, the mission carries significant risks, as astronauts will fly in a spacecraft that has never previously carried humans. They will also face physical and psychological challenges during the 10 day journey, confined to a space roughly the size of a minibus.

Despite the challenges, mission commander Reid Wiseman said the crew is fully prepared, describing the mission as both demanding and extraordinary, with the potential to open a new chapter in human space exploration.