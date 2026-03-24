Iran appoints new security council secretary

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Iran has appointed Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as the new secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani who was killed in a strike last week, officials said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by an aide to President Mehdi Tabatabaei and confirmed via a post by the Iranian president’s deputy of communications, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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According to officials, the appointment was carried out with the approval of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and formalized by a decree from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The leadership change comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows the recent death of Larijani, marking a significant shift in Iran’s top security structure.

News.Az