Azerbaijan’s president signs order for establishment of Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex

The memorial complex will be established to internationally raise awareness of the genocide committed against the Azerbaijani people and to honor the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A total of 18.3 million manats has been allocated to the Ministry of Culture for the development of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex.

The Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Special Representative Office of the President in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, along with other relevant state bodies, have been instructed to take necessary measures for the establishment of the Genocide Memorial Complex.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with addressing any issues arising from the order.