Azerbaijan’s president welcomed with official ceremony in Egypt

An official welcome ceremony was held for Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.Artillery volley was fired in honor of the President of Azerbaijan.Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was welcomed by Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt were played.The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt reviewed the guard of honor.The Egyptian delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.The heads of states posed for official photos.Following the official welcome ceremony, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt held one-on-one and expanded meetings.Later on, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Egypt documents took place with the participation of both presidents.

News.Az