Azerbaijan’s presidential aide highlights importance of repealing Section 907 during US talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to the US, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held several meetings.

During the meetings, Hajiyev stressed the importance of repealing Section 907, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the US.

“In meetings of Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, with Senator Steve Daines and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, the sides underlined the strategic importance of the August 8 Washington Summit between President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump and its positive outcomes for Azerbaijan-US relations & regional peace. Mr. Hajiyev emphasized the importance of repealing Section 907 and extended an invitation to visit Azerbaijan,” the embassy posted on X.

In meetings of @HikmetHajiyev with Senator @SteveDaines and the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman @RepBrianMast, the sides underlined the strategic importance of the August 8 Washington Summit between President Aliyev @presidentaz & President Trump @POTUS and its positive… pic.twitter.com/QRhQd9wuaR — Azerbaijan Embassy US (@azembassyus) September 9, 2025

News.Az