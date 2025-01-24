Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s presidential aide meets with outgoing Belarusian envoy

Photo: Official X account of Belarus Embassy in Azerbaijan

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Belarusian Ambassador Andrei Ravkov over the completion of his diplomatic mission in Baku.

The Embassy of Belarus in Baku announced this in an X post, News.Az reports.



Andrei Ravkov, who has served as Belarus's Ambassador to Azerbaijan since November 2020, concluded his diplomatic mission with a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During their meeting, both officials expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between their countries. Ravkov conveyed his confidence in the continued growth of bilateral relations,

