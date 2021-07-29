Azerbaijan’s representative offices in Israel is important platforms for expanding business contacts: minister

Trade and Tourism Representative Offices of Azerbaijan established in Israel are important platforms for promoting business dialogue, expanding partnership and business contacts, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted on Thursday.

“Effective use of these mechanisms will create new opportunities for strengthening mutual cooperation,” the minister wrote.

In an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper in April 2021, Jabbarov announced Azerbaijan's intention to create a tourism and trade bureau in Israel.

News.Az