Azerbaijan’s role in global energy security further expands: Minister

The clean environment and green growth became one of the five priority areas of Azerbaijan’s new national development strategy, the country’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said on Saturday.

“Azerbaijan voluntarily pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40% by 2050 and establish a green energy zone in its Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions,” FM Bayramov said in his statement during the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on the topic “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijan’s role in global energy security has further expanded from traditional crude oil supplier into a reliable natural gas provider.

“With the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the biggest infrastructure project in Europe, Azerbaijan is now the natural gas supplier of five more European countries. In a time when European energy security faces unprecedented challenges, currently seven countries receive natural gas from Azerbaijan. And in near future this will increase to ten European countries,” he added.

News.Az