Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts ECO Ministerial Council meeting

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) kicked off in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterparts from the ECO member states are taking part in the meeting.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov first read out the letter addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the meeting participants.

The ECO is a political and economic intergovernmental organization founded by Türkiye, Pakistan, and Iran in 1985 to serve as a platform to discuss and improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

It has seven other members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

