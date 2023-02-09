Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host 6th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival

  • Culture
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host 6th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival

The 6th edition of the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival will be held in Shusha, in May of 2023, News.Az reports. 

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has today approved the Action Plan regarding the declaration of Shusha city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world for 2023.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      