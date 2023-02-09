Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host 6th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival
The 6th edition of the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival will be held in Shusha, in May of 2023, News.Az reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has today approved the Action Plan regarding the declaration of Shusha city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world for 2023.