Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency supports entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping

In response to an appeal from entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping, the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) supported them in placing bee colonies in Kish village of Shaki district, the Agency told Trend on Aug. 7.

Entrepreneurs dealing with beekeeping Kazim Qarayev and Tahir Ismayilov were supported within “Friend of SMEs” project of Shaki district in obtaining the corresponding permission, collecting and submitting the necessary documents to the responsible structures for placing bee colonies in Kish village.

Bee colonies were placed in the forest area near ​​the village within the support of the “Friend of SMEs” project and in cooperation with the local structures.

"I have been dealing with beekeeping for a long time, which is the main source of my income,” Qarayev said. “I was supported within the regional "Friend of SMEs" project in obtaining the appropriate permission to place bee colonies in the forest area. I hope for high productivity this year."

Previously, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has more than once rendered support in issuing subsidies to beekeepers in the country, as well as in organizing the sale of honey in retail stores by micro and small entrepreneurs within the cooperation between the public and private sectors.

